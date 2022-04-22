LAURINBURG — Officers with the Laurinburg Police Department are hoping a new way of bringing tips in will help solve the unsolved murder of 40-year-old Darius Davon Moore.

According to Capt. Chris Young with the LPD, Moore was outside the home of his girlfriend’s family’s home on Washington Street when he was shot multiple times. The shooting occurred around 6 p.m. on March 14.

“Officers were called to Washington Street for a gunshot victim but while en route they were informed the victim was being transported by a private vehicle to the hospital,” Young said. “Officers did locate the vehicle and followed them to the hospital. Medical personnel came out and attempted life-saving measures. They transported him inside where he was pronounced deceased after they exhausted all life-saving measures.”

Young explained that it is believed the suspect walked up to Moore and shot him before fleeing, but no one at the residence saw the suspect.

“He had stayed outside the residence while his girlfriend went inside,” Young said. “From what we’ve gathered everyone inside hear the shots and dropped to the floor. When it stopped and they went outside they found him on the ground … they then got him into the back seat of a vehicle and drove him to Scotland Memorial.”

At this time there are still no leads on the case but Young is hoping people might have some tips that could lead to finding closure for Moore’s family.

“We have new ways of submitting anonymous tips,” Young said. “One you can visit our website www.scotlandcountycs.com where you can submit tips on individuals or unsolved crimes or view wanted individuals. The second way is to go to p3tips.com to download the free mobile app for IOS and Android Devices. All these are still 100% anonymous and the app allows you to have a dialog with Crimestoppers and officers who are working those cases. Plus we also still have our analog phoneline.”

Since the resurgence of Crimestoppers in the fall, 31 tips have been called in with three rewards paid. But just since the April launch of the app and website, five tips have been called in with two arrests and two cases closed.

“We’re really excited about getting this launched,” Young said. “This gives citizens in our community another way to submit tips to help keep our community safe. The app also allows for the tipster to anonymously contact the law enforcement officer in real-time which will be a great asset for our community and officers.”

The software is done by Anderson Software, a leader in the industry with the latest secure and anonymous tip acquisition and management solution called P3 Intel. The P3 app can be downloaded via iOS and Android platforms. The encryption processes used by Anderson Software obscure identifying information and provides assured anonymity for tipsters.

The tip line is anonymous and can lead to a cash reward to the tipster if an arrest in the case is made. When tipsters place a call or submit a tip online they’re given a specific identification number, similar to a PIN number. That number is used after an arrest is made, allowing the tipster to identify themselves as the original tipster online or via the phone then they’re able to move forward in receiving the money.

Visit the website at P3 website at www. p3tips.com and the Scotland Crimestoppers website at www.scotlandcountycs.com. To call in and leave a tip contact the tip line at 910-266-8146.

