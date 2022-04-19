The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office and the Laurinburg Police Department hosted a Drive and Drop Tuesday to collect expired medication from the community at the corner of Main and Roper streets. Within two hours of the collection starting, Lt. Darryl Ford of the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office said they had collected the largest amount of drugs in the event’s history.

Lt. Ford and Laurinburg Police officer Heather Quick stand with the collected medication that will be destroyed by the State Bureau of Investigations.

Missed Tuesday’s event? If you want to dispose of old medications, there are boxes at the Scotland County Courthouse and Laurinburg City Hall to safely discard medicine.