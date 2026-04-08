Scotland High baseball crowned 2025-26 Slugfest champions

LAURINBURG —The Scotland High baseball team is the 2025-26 Robeson County Slugfest Champions.

Behind a 10-run fifth inning, Scotland defeated the Purnell Swett Rams, 16-3, on Tuesday on the Rams’ home field. Entering the game, the Scots had been defeated by the Rams earlier in the season, 20-5. Coming off two straight wins, the Scots were driven to prove the previous results wrong.

“The confidence level was at an all-time high,” head coach Ricky Schattuer said. “We finally put the right things together and played like how we should have early in the season.”

Scotland scored three runs in the first inning, two in the third, one in the fourth and broke the game open with 10 runs in the fifth, sealing a decisive victory. Mavin McKenzie pitched four innings, allowing five hits and three runs (two of which were earned), while walking one batter and striking out four. Collin Hill pitched into the fifth inning, giving up a walk and a strikeout.

Dawson Williams would go 4 for 5 with three RBIs, and Leo Garcia would have three hits. Kaden Hunsucker and Ayden Odom would have two hits each, and Blain Callahan would have three RBIs.

“Winning two games got us hot,” Schattuer said. “Purnell Swett beat us, and there was some excitement coming here. I told the guys that Purnell thinks they’re going to beat us again, but we pulled together and put together a complete game.

Dawson Williams was the tournament MVP; Kaden Hunsucker and Leo Garcia were named to the all-tournament team.

Scotland (7-10) will have some time to rest and celebrate this victory. However, they will return to action to face Lumberton on the road on April 14 at 7 p.m.