Scotland players visit Georgia Tech

LAURINBURG —Scotland High football players Chris George and Michael McLean toured the campus of Georgia Tech University on Tuesday.

George, a three-star recruit in the Class of 2027, holds an offer from Georgia Tech and recently visited the University of South Carolina on March 28.

McLean, who is currently rated as the No. 1 player in the Class of 2029 by Prep Zone, has not received an offer from Georgia Tech. However, he does have scholarship offers from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, East Carolina and Georgia State.