Wagram adds asset to fire fighting

WAGRAM – Wagram Fire Department has a new set of wheels.

The department, which covers the town of Wagram and assists with calls in Scotland and Hoke counties, accepted delivery of the new pumper/ tanker last week.

The tanker brings the number of trucks for the department to three tankers provided by the county and a brush truck which was paid for by Wagram.

The pumper is the newest truck in the replacement rotation for Scotland County Fire Departments and cost the county $334,500. Four engines have been purchased so far including one for North Laurinburg and one for Stewartsville fire departments.

“It’s part of a 12-year plan for every department to get trucks,” said County Manager Kevin Patterson. “We’ll get one truck a year for the next eight years. By the end every department will wind up two new trucks.”

Wagram Fire Chief Neil Shaw was pleased with the outcome.

“We had a five member committee that built the truck, and we told the fire commission what we needed,” Shaw said.

The truck is equipped with a 2,000 gallon per minute pumping capacity and a 1,000 gallon tank. It also has a foam cell that will hold 20 gallons of fire suppression foam to help control issues like gasoline fires or car fires.

“We’ve always had foam, but we had to get it out of buckets, now we have it on the truck,” Shaw said.

Commissioners Bob Davis and Carol McColl attended the event to see the fruits of the county’s efforts.

“We’re glad that this truck rotation is in place and that this truck had been added to the Wagram fleet. It’s been our goal and we’re proud that it is continuing,” McCall and Davis said in a joint statement.

The 25-member, all-volunteer Wagram fire crew is also supported by the town of Wagram who gives $9,000 a year to the department unless there is a need additional funds for equipment.

Wagram commissioner Hyder Massey expressed appreciation for the job the volunteers do to protect the town’s residents and property.

“I think the Wagram Fire Department does a great job for Wagram and Scotland County; they are a great asset to the town and county,” Massey said.

By Beth Lawrence Staff reporter

Reach Beth Lawrence 910-506-3169

