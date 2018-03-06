Church Community Services Valentine raffle a success

To the editor:

Church Community Services’ Love Your Neighbor Valentine Raffle once again demonstrated what a generous community we live in. With all the organizations vying for our money, local folks donated $2600 to help Scotland County families who come to CCS for help with rents, utility bills, gas, transportation, and prescriptions.

We would like to thank a long list of businesses and individuals for donating terrific prizes: Art by Design, McDuff’s, 215 on Main, UNCP Givens Performing Arts Center, Nic’s Pic Qwik, Sonya’s Flowers & Gifts, The Place Within, Jane Seamans, Scotland Athletic Booster Club, and Laurinburg Cinema.

We’re also grateful to Quick Copy Center, Art by Design, and Storytelling Arts Center for helping us sell tickets, as well as WLNC and the Laurinburg Exchange for publicity.

But we couldn’t have surpassed our goal without the many of you who cheerfully shelled out 10 or 20 or 50 or even 100 dollars for raffle tickets, not merely to win a prize but even more to support Church Community Services as we work to serve our neighbors.

Whether you won a prize or not, we’re all winners.

Robert Macy, CCS director

Nancy Barrineau and Catherine Pinkston, 2018 CCS board vo-Chairs