Covington Elementary honor roll

LAURINBURG- Covington Street Elementary School had more than 50 students make the honor roll for the second nine weeks.

A Honor Roll Students

Third Grade

Zoe Broadbelt, Emily Garcia-Lopez, Caroline Hicks, Amiya Hall, Scarlet Hoover, Autumn Little, Alyssa Locklear, Jacob Paige, Diya Patel, Kevin Vo, Marley Ward

Fifth Grade

Grace Cairnie, James Garrigus, Logan Hubman, Sara Grooms, Jason Lighthall, Dev Patel, MacKenzie Sanford, Rhea Truesdell

A/B Honor Roll Students

Third Grade

Johan Castrejon, Jakiya Cave, Kamora Edmond, I’yani Graham, Christopher Locklear, Maurice McMillan Jr, Ja’Kari Monley, Hailey Odom, Alayna Pevey, Peyton Quick, Jasmine Smith

Fourth Grade

Daniel Bisbee, Ezekiel Burnette, Jacobi Campbell, Ladayja Daukei-Cole, Elijah Gibson, Josiah Gordon, Zy’Naz Howell, Morgan Johnson, Victoria Johnson, Jaela Jones, London Miller, Leo Ricks

Fifth Grade

Ariana Alarcon-Lopez, Caycee Bert, Riley Grice, Preston House, Keon Jones, Zomeyia Leak, Callie Lowery, Kamani McMillan, Hejaz Nimetullah, Montrell Smith, Tia Townsend

B Honor Roll Students

Fourth Grade

Christian Dunn, Donerio Graham, Jayla Miller

Fifth Grade

Antwan Smith, Toryeon Wilds