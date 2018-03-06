One man killed, another stabbed in Maxton

MAXTON — One man was killed and another stabbed Saturday in Maxton.

Deputies found a bleeding Lawrence Caple, 55, outside his residence at 177 Tuscarora Nation Road about 12:30 a.m., according to information from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Caple had been stabbed multiple times.

He told the deputies he shot Joshua Dante Collins, 31, of Maxton, during an attack. The deputies entered the residence and found Collins dead.

Caple was taken to an undisclosed hospital to undergo surgery, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is under investigation.

