Circle K members recognized

PEMBROKE — The Circle K International organization at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke brought home four awards at 2018 Carolinas District’s annual District Convention Feb. 23 through Feb. 25 in Greenville, S.C.

Alexis Hurd was named Outstanding Club Secretary. Kimsey Collins received the award for Outstanding Club Treasurer. UNCP was also awarded the Club Achievement Award for the Silver Division (36 to 60 members) and received third place for its T-shirt design.

Two other members of UNCP’s delegation, Carly Rochelle and Christine Rolfes, also attended the convention. All four UNCP students are members of the women’s soccer team. Circle K International, a premier collegiate community service organization, follows three main principles — service, leadership, and fellowship.

Breakout sessions during the convention covered topics ranging from fundraising, leadership to social media. Students also participated in a service project that consisted of making blankets for babies and families in the neonatal intensive care unit. A pie-in-the-face auction raised $3,500 for the Boys and Girls Home of North Carolina.

Circle K International was chartered at UNCP on April 20, 2017, and is sponsored by Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton.

Kimsey Collins, left, received the award for Outstanding Club Treasurer, and Alexis Hurd was named Outstanding Club Secretary during Circle K’s Carolinas District’s annual District Convention in Greenville, S.C. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_circlek201832101619369.jpg Kimsey Collins, left, received the award for Outstanding Club Treasurer, and Alexis Hurd was named Outstanding Club Secretary during Circle K’s Carolinas District’s annual District Convention in Greenville, S.C.