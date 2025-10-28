LAURINBURG — The Fighting Scots improved to 7-2, extending their win streak to four games. Following their victory over the Lumberton Pirates on Oct. 24, three players from Scotland High were honored as the Farm Bureau Players of the Game.

Junior offensive lineman Isaiah Marshall was named the Offensive Player of the Game. Marshall helped anchor the offensive line as the Scots offense gained 278 yards of total offense.

Senior defensive lineman RJ Bethea was honored with the Defensive Player of the Game award after leading the team in sacks and being second on the team in tackles.

Senior running back Deondre Braddy was awarded the Farm Bureau’s Most Valuable Player of the Game. Braddy stepped in for an injured Tyjurian White and rushed for 39 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries.

Travis Petty Jr can be reached at tpetty@cmpapers.com or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on X @T_PettySports.