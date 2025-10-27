PEMBROKE — Five students representing The University of North Carolina at Pembroke joined scientists, policymakers and industry leaders from around the world at the inaugural Bezos Center for Sustainable Protein Summit, hosted Oct. 16-17 at N.C. State University.

The Bezos Center for Sustainable Protein, launched in 2024 with a $30 million grant from the Bezos Earth Fund, aims to advance research and innovation in alternative proteins, biomanufacturing and sustainable food systems. The two-day summit highlighted how new technologies, from plant-based proteins to precision fermentation, are transforming the future of food.

“This was the most uplifting summit I’ve ever attended,” said Dr. Bryan Sales, agriculture program director at UNCP. “The support and validation for the work being done by the UNCP Bezos Scholars energized our entire team. We’re now exploring new grant opportunities to build on our current funding and position UNCP as a leader in workforce development and education for the sustainable protein industry,” Sales said.

Panel discussions featuring global leaders from key areas of the sustainable protein sector reinforced the importance of the Bezos Sustainable Protein Center and the vital contributions of the UNCP Bezos Scholars, which include Tonyetta Perry, Evan Phillips, Chiara Messex, Jack Taylor and Alexis Pegram. The students presented research posters and joined discussions on sustainable protein science, workforce development and community engagement.

“To be a part of something like this, on the ground floor, is such a good feeling,” said Taylor, a senior biology major. “I’ve always been interested in sustainability and conservation, but this experience shifted my focus to food security and feeding people — especially in communities like ours in Robeson County.”

Pegram, a biology major and a minor in sustainable agriculture, spent 10 weeks this summer in the Sustainable Protein Undergraduate Research Scholars (SPURS) program at the Bezos Center.

Phillips, a junior majoring in biology, connected his personal experiences to the mission of sustainable protein production.

“I can’t eat red meat, so alternative proteins are something I’ve always been interested in,” he said. “This summit opened my eyes to the interdisciplinary nature of this work — scientists, educators and entrepreneurs all working together to build solutions.”

Messex, a junior double majoring in chemistry and biology, said the summit deepened her understanding of biotechnology.

“It was fascinating to see the chemistry behind fermentation and how we can use cells and enzymes to create sustainable foods,” Messex said. “Attending this conference has lit a fire under me. I’m excited for the outreach and to begin researching how we can make it known to more people.”

UNCP is among a select group of partner institutions in the Bezos Center network, alongside N.C. State, Duke University, North Carolina A&T State and Forsyth Technical Community College. The partnership focuses on research and workforce development in the fields of sustainable protein and biomanufacturing.

“The idea is for UNCP scholars to really dig into the scientific and social aspects of sustainable protein,” said Dr. Michelle Schroeder-Moreno, assistant director of Workforce Development at the Bezos Center. “They’ve been studying the controversies, engaging in literature discussions and contributing to research that will help build a more resilient food system.”

Dr. Sylvia Nasaar, N.C. State professor of counseling and program collaborator, added: “The students at UNCP are at the ground level of all this work that is to come. They’re gaining experience in grant writing, K-12 curriculum development and research that will support regional workforce growth,” Nasaar said.

Joshua Toren III, a postdoctoral research scholar at the Bezos Center, echoed the value of UNCP’s involvement.

“UNC Pembroke students bring energy, perspective and a deep connection to their communities,” Toren said. “They’re helping shape the foundation of this emerging industry.”