Senior Tyjurian White (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown for the Scots during their game against Terry Sanford on Oct. 10, 2025. He’s joined by junior Samier Pate (12) and teammates as they head back to the sideline at Pate Stadium.

LAURINBURG —Big moments are what players play for. This Friday, the Fighting Scots have a chance to earn themselves a first-round bye in the playoffs and claim the 6A/7A Conference Championship if they can defeat the Cape Fear Colts. With a game of this magnitude, here are three keys to keep an eye on.

Injuries

We have to address the elephant in the room. Scotland has been a beat-up football team. With the physical style that they play with, though it wears down the opposing team, that same physicality can take a toll on the Scots.

Leading running back Tyjurian White is out for the season with a broken ankle, leading wide receiver Samier Pate was sidelined in the Scots game versus Lumberton with an apparent ankle injury, and in warm-ups, he was seen with his shoulder wrapped up. Defensive back Marlin Moore is also out for the season. Though defensively, Scotland has adjusted well in his absence, his presence is still missed.

However, the injuries to two of their major offensive weapons are going to negate what they want to do on offense. White, before his injury, was averaging 140.8 rushing yards per game, and Pate averaged 29.9 receiving yards per game, and his ability to contribute as a runner out of the backfield. What will the Scots do without two of their sparks on offense?

“We have some guys beat up,” head coach Richard Bailey said. “We have players who are returning All-Conference, and both are out for the year, but it’s next man up.”

Throwing the football

Now, we all know head coach Richard Bailey wants to ground and pound the football, but he went on record last week saying his team needs to throw the football to keep opponents honest.

In the Scots’ victory last week over Lumberton, quarterback Bryson Powell had his best performance of the season, completing 9 out of 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown, with six players having a reception.

With the focus that running backs Michael McLean and Deondre Braddy are going to command, the defense will have to respect the run, opening up the passing attack. On the season, Scotland averages 86.1 passing yards per game, but 236.2 on the ground. We’ve seen it all year: teams loading up the box to stop the run. The opportunity to pass the football is going to be there; if they can execute through the air, it will be a long day for Cape Fear.

Defensive turnovers

Setting up the offense in short fields is something Scotland has done well defensively, but it has to continue against a high-octane Cape Fear offense. The Colts average 372.8 yards, with 257.4 rushing yards and 115.4 passing yards per game. If the Scots can take away the football and give themselves an extra possession, that could go a long way in determining the outcome.

However, the negative on the defense has been allowing teams to come back in the second half, minus the game versus Lumberton. In Week 7 against the Terry Sanford Bulldogs, Scotland held the Bulldogs to just seven points but allowed 20 points in the second half. Though they escaped with a victory, letting their foot off the gas cannot happen with everything on the line.

“They’re a physical football team,” Bailey said. “This is going to be a tough game, but we will be ready to go on Friday.”

Cape Fear is 8-1 and remains undefeated in the conference, as well as on the road with a 4-0 record. Scotland, on the other hand, is undefeated at home with a perfect 4-0 record. Which streak will be broken, and who will claim the title of 6A/7A Conference Champions?

The match is set for Oct. 31 at 7 p.m. at Pate Stadium.

