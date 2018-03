LAURINBURG — Laurinburg police are investigating the death of a 10-year-old boy at a home on Second Street.

Laurinburg Police Chief Darwin “Duke” Williams said a call came into 911 Thursday night and police went to the home.

Officers are talking with family to determine what happened, but Williams said investigators could release the cause of death at the completion of the medical examiner’s report.

