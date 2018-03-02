Spring has sprung

Exchange file photo Fighting Scots senior Nyjel Collins-Jackson and the tennis team open their season on Tuesday, March 6 at Jack Britt at 4 p.m., weather permitting. Exchange file photo Fighting Scots senior Nyjel Collins-Jackson and the tennis team open their season on Tuesday, March 6 at Jack Britt at 4 p.m., weather permitting. Exchange file photo The Fighting Scots baseball team opened their season on Friday with a non-conference game against Fuquay-Varina. The Scots are back in action this afternoon at 1 p.m. at Southern Lee. Exchange file photo The Fighting Scots baseball team opened their season on Friday with a non-conference game against Fuquay-Varina. The Scots are back in action this afternoon at 1 p.m. at Southern Lee. Exchange file photo The Lady Scots soccer team is 0-0-1 on the season after a four overtime periods led to a 1-1 tie with West Columbus earlier this week. The Lady Scots will travel to Jack Britt on Monday, March 5 at 5:15 p.m. Exchange file photo The Lady Scots soccer team is 0-0-1 on the season after a four overtime periods led to a 1-1 tie with West Columbus earlier this week. The Lady Scots will travel to Jack Britt on Monday, March 5 at 5:15 p.m.

LAURINBURG — The spring sports season at Scotland High School is in full swing. There are some jam-packed days ahead to get everything in before graduation.

Five of the six spring sports — baseball, girl’s soccer, track and field, softball and boy’s tennis — have games/matches next week. Boy’s golf will have to wait a few more weeks as they begin their season on Monday, March 19.

Baseball

The Scotland baseball team opened its season on Friday with a non-conference game against Fuquay-Varina. The team travels to Southern Lee this afternoon at 1 p.m. for another non-conference match-up.

Scots baseball will be under the direction of third-year head coach Chad Hill, who led the Scots to a 19-9 season with a 5-5 record in the conference to tie Richmond for third place. The Scots were eliminated in the second round of the NCHSAA 4A playoffs by J.H. Rose with a 13-3 loss.

The Scots begin their SAC-8 schedule on March 6 with a trip to Jack Britt. SAC-8 schools will again play both of their games against a conference opponent, home and away, in the same week — a change that was implemented in 2016.

The team wraps up the regular season on the road against Richmond on April 27.

The baseball conference tournament is scheduled for May 2-6.

Girl’s soccer

The Lady Scots soccer team opened their season on Feb. 28 on the road against West Columbus. After four overtime periods the game ended in a 1-1 tie. Rain cancelled the team’s first home game, which was set for March 1 against Whiteville. First-year head coach Jason Eury replaces former coach Abby Marsh, who led the team to a 1-16-12 season and 0-10 in SEC play last season.

Soccer opens conference play on March 5 with a road game against Jack Britt and wrap their conference season on April 25 in Rockingham against Richmond. The JV team will take the field at 5:15 p.m. with the varsity following 30 minutes after the end of the first game.

The dates for the girl’s soccer conference tournament have not been released yet.

Softball

The Lady Scots softball team opened their season on Friday against non-conference opponent Terry Sanford. First-year head coach Adam Romanie replaces long-time coach Patrick Williams. Last season, team finished 7-13 overall record and 3-7 in SEC play to tie for fifth place. The Lady Scots did advance to the NCHSAA 4A playoffs but were eliminated in the first round by Cape Fear.

The Lady Scots open their SEC schedule on March 6 on the road game against Jack Britt and end the year in Rockingham against Richmond on April 27 at 7 p.m. SAC-8 schools will again play both of their games against a conference opponent, home and away, in the same week — a change that was implemented in 2016.

The softball conference tournament is scheduled for May 2-6.

Boy’s tennis

On March 6, Scotland’s boys tennis team will take the court for its opener against Jack Britt. The Scots are led once again by Atondra Ellis, and they will end the year in Rockingham against Richmond on April 19. The team finished last season 9-5 overall and 7-3 in conference play. The Scots had three players — Shane Dubbs and doubles duo Nyjel Collins-Jackson and Sam Poage — advance to regionals. Dubbs lost in the first round of singles play and Collins-Jackson and Poage fell in the second round of doubles bracket.

The SAC-8 conference tournament will be held April 24-25.

Track and field

The Scotland High School track and field season starts March 8 with a conference meet at Purnell Swett High School. The Scots and Lady Scots will travel to Jack Britt on March 15 before heading to Pinecrest on March 22.

Scotland’s first home meet of the year is scheduled for March 29. The following week, April 12, the Scots will be on the road at Jack Britt before closing out the season at home on April 19. All meets have a 4 p.m. start time, weather permitting.

The boys are coached by Keith Wood, and the girls are led by Megan Jernigan.

The conference meet will be held at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke on April 28. Regional meets are scheduled for May 11 and the state meet is set for May 18-19.

Boy’s golf

The Fighting Scots golf team will be coached this year by Keith Wood. Scotland begins its season March 19 when it travels to Raeford to compete in a conference meet against Hoke at Bayonet at Puppy Creek.

The Scots will remain on the road the following week, March 26, to take on the Buccaneers in Hope Mills before heading to Lumberton on April 9. The Scots will not have a home match this season, their closest match will be in Wagram at Deercroft on April 16. The Scots will round out the season with a trim to Upland Trace Golf Course to take on Seventy-First on April 18 before finishing the season in Pinehurst on April 23.

The 4A East regional golf tournament is slated for April 30 and the state championships are scheduled for May 7-8.

