WAGRAM — A Scotland County sheriff’s deputy was killed in a crash Thursday night off Old Wire Road near Wagram, according a report by WPDE.

The deputy’s name has not been released.

The deputy may have been involved in a high-speed chase, but authorities have not given a cause for the accident.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_police-lights-night.jpg