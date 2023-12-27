Swindell III and Bostic help Johnson C. Smith to first bowl game, winning season since 2011

Joshua Bostic (front center) takes a picture with family members and Scotland head coach Richard Bailey (back center) during a ceremony at Scotland High School on Feb. 9. Bostic originally signed to play college football at Fayetteville State but elected to attend Johnson C. Smith instead.

Ricky Swindell III (front center) takes a picture with family members after signing his national letter of intent to Johnson C. Smith on Feb. 1.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The Johnson C. Smith Golden Bulls have a historic football past. JCSU, located in Charlotte, played against Livingstone in the first competition between historically Black colleges on Dec. 27, 1892.

JCSU made history again, representing the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) in the inaugural Florida Beach Bowl in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. on Dec. 13. Although they lost 23-10 to Fort Valley State, the bowl game was the Golden Bulls’ first since the 2011 season when they beat Miles 35-33.

The Golden Bulls are led by head coach Maurice Flowers, a university graduate who was a former quarterback. And for two local students who spent their first year under Flowers, he’s a lot more than a coach.

Ricky Swindell III and Joshua Bostic, both 2023 Scotland High School graduates, were on the team this year when the Golden Bulls posted its first winning season since 2011.

“I came in with a torn ACL,” Swindell said. “So, I had to rehab and stuff when it comes to football.”

Swindell III was a standout defensive lineman for the Fighting Scots over his high school career, where he started three seasons on varsity and made all-conference in his senior year.

Even though JCSU knew about his injury, Swindell III was still a celebrated recruit.

“The coaches, they didn’t try to force me into nothing; they just wanted me to take my time,” Swindell III said. “They put my best benefits first when it came to rehabbing to make sure I came along good. They were right there every step of the way.”

And even though Swindell III didn’t play this season, he understands what was happening with the football program.

“It’s (a) winning mentality around there now when it comes to the energy,” he said. “You can tell we built something at (Johnson C.) Smith.”

Swindell III said he will be cleared from his injury following winter break and is excited to start winter and spring practices.

“I’m ready to learn and grow, learn more about football,” he said.

The skills the sports management major learns on the field will translate into his future career choice. Swindell made the A/B honor roll in his first semester at Johnson C. Smith.

He said his professors are supportive and making sure he’s successful. And the city life in Charlotte is growing on him as well.

“It’s a place where there’s something to do for everybody,” he said.

Bostic, also a DL, said this year has been an amazing experience, even though he redshirted.

“It’s really been a fun experience. And to see us go from 2-7 in the previous year to having the opportunity to go to 8-3 for the first time in 50 years, that’s a big opportunity,” Bostic said.

He admits it wasn’t easy learning he wouldn’t be able to play his freshman year. But he understood.

“You really realize that they’re doing something that’s best for you,” he said. “It’s challenged me mentally to not be down on myself and to keep working. Just control what you can control. They tell us that a lot. Just take off from there.”

Bostic has been working out with the offense and the defense to show the coaches he’s all in. And it’s paid off that he’s brought a positive attitude to the team. Bostic went to the Florida Beach Bowl and dressed out with the team all season.

“When my chance does come, I’ll be ready,” Bostic said.

Bostic has a history with JCSU, as his mother, Dannerlyn Crosland, attended the university.

“We’re the number-one defense in Division II, and we’re just showing the world what (Johnson C.) Smith is about,” Bostic said. “We’re really coming for everything. Next year, we’re coming for the championship.”