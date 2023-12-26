HAMLET —For anyone scrambling for late Christmas gifts, the Cole Auditorium could be a shopping destination for holiday gifts.

There are a variety of shows for all ages on the Cole’s schedule in 2024.

“We are excited to be announcing an additional show, Cirque International, that is coming to the Cole on Jan. 9,” said Director of the Cole Auditorium Joey Bennett. “Created by an award-winning production team, this mesmerizing, breath-taking show features an international line-up of some of the world’s finest acrobats, gymnasts and aerial artists.”

Tickets for the Cirque-style show range from $20 to $50 plus sales tax and service charge. Groups of 10 or more can save 20 percent on tickets. Show time is 7:30 p.m.

Kicking off the St. Patrick’s Day season on Feb. 20 is the Celtic Angels Ireland, a powerhouse team direct from Ireland, featuring world-champion singers, dancers and musicians.

“Celtic Angels Ireland is a joyous celebration of everything Irish through dance, music and song. For the price of a concert ticket, audiences will get to experience the real Ireland,” Bennett said.

Tickets for this show range from $25 to $40 plus sales tax and service charge. Show time is 7:30 p.m.

The Performing Art Series picks back up on Feb. 24 with “Solstice: A Winter Circus Experience.” This is an all-new theatrical circus show by Activate Entertainment from Winston-Salem and the Triad. This 75-minute family-friendly show tells a story of self-discovery, memory and shared experience.

Tickets for Solstice range from $10 to $20. Show time is 4 p.m.

On March 19, The Columbia City Ballet from Columbia, S.C., will bring the classic fairy tale, “Snow White,” to life in this magical performance with dancing, sweeping music and an elaborate set design.

Tickets for “Snow White” range from $20 to $30. Show time is 7:30 p.m.

Wrapping up the Performing Arts Series is The Barricade Boys on April 29.

Direct from London’s West End, The Barricade Boys are the UK’s most exciting theatrical vocal group with powerhouse vocals, slick dance routines and an incredible array of varied music.

Tickets range from $25 to $40. Show time is 7:30 p.m.

The Cole Auditorium will be closed for the holidays through Jan. 1. However, tickets can be purchased online at https://richmondcc.edu/showtickets.

The Cole Box Office will reopen on Jan. 2. Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.