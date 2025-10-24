HAMLET — Richmond Community College has signed on to participate in NC State University’s new program, Wolfpack Connect, that provides a guaranteed admissions pathway to NC State for RichmondCC students.

Students in the program who earn an associate’s degree, maintain a 3.0 GPA or higher and meet NC State’s transfer admission deadlines can enroll in more than 100 eligible NC State majors and concentrations.

“Wolfpack Connect represents a bold step forward in our commitment to expanding access to NC State for students across North Carolina,” said Don Hunt, NC State senior vice provost for enrollment management and services. “By providing guaranteed admission for those who meet the criteria, we are not only simplifying the transfer process – we’re making it possible for more students to see themselves thriving at NC State.”

This is the second guaranteed admissions program that NC State has with RichmondCC. RichmondCC has been a partner of the Community College Collaboration (C3) program for several years.

“Unlike C3, the Wolfpack Connect program offers a clear pathway for students who do not meet the C3 eligibility requirements to earn a bachelor’s degree from NC State,” said Associate Vice President for Student Services Patsy Stanley. “While C3 is limited to North Carolina residents from low- to moderate-income households, Wolfpack Connect is open to students of any income level and does not require North Carolina residency. Additionally, through this partnership, RichmondCC students can take NC State courses while completing their associate degree, giving them an early start on their university studies.”

The Wolfpack Connect eligibility form will be available in late January 2026 for a fall 2026 start in one of the eligible NC State degree programs.

“This program has the potential to transform lives and uplift communities across our state,” said NC State Chancellor Kevin Howell. “It reflects the very heart of our land-grant mission to serve the people of North Carolina through education and opportunity. I’m thrilled to launch another pathway for students to pursue their goals and dreams.”

For more information the Wolfpack Connect, contact the Career and Transfer Advising Center at RichmondCC by calling (910) 410-1700 or visit the center at either campus in Hamlet or Laurinburg. Details can also be found at https://transfer.ncsu.edu/apply/wolfpack-connect/#partners.