LAURINBURG — The glow of dozens of lightbulbs brightened the Partners In Ministry campus this week as students, families and community leaders came together to celebrate the nationwide Lights On Afterschool event — a tribute to programs that help students shine beyond the classroom.

In a lively parade of light, students on Thursday marched with bulbs around their necks as they sang “This Little Light of Mine,” setting a joyful tone for an evening filled with music, drama, cheer and rap performances showcasing their talents and confidence.

The celebration was one of thousands held across the country to draw attention to the importance of after-school programs. Launched in 2000 by the Afterschool Alliance, Lights On Afterschool is the only nationwide event highlighting how such programs provide students safe spaces to learn, explore and dream after the school day ends. A national study by the organization found that for every child enrolled in an after-school program, three more are waiting for a spot — underscoring the growing demand for access.

Locally, Partners In Ministry has answered that need since 2007. The Laurinburg-based nonprofit serves students and families across Scotland, Robeson and Richmond counties through after-school and summer programs, mentoring, job training and housing support.

Executive Director Melba McCallum said the program offers more than tutoring — it offers opportunity.

“Here at Partners In Ministry, Afterschool programs is more than a place to study,” McCallum said. “It is a place to dream, to explore, to grow and to believe in what’s possible. It is where our students discover their strengths, build confidence.”

She praised the students and families who make the program possible and keep it strong.

“We celebrate our incredible students who show up with curiosity and courage every day, our parents and families whose support keeps this mission strong, and our staff and community,” McCallum said.

“When we keep the lights on, we are keeping opportunities open for learning, for creativity, for leadership and for a brighter future.”

The importance of after-school programs was also recognized at the state level. Representing Gov. Josh Stein, Rep. Garland Pierce read a proclamation declaring Oct. 23 as Lights On Afterschool Day in North Carolina.

“Quality afterschool programs build strong community by involving students, parents, business leaders, adult volunteers in the lives of people, thereby promoting positive relationships among youth, family and adults,” Pierce read.

Pierce reminded students how fortunate they are to have access to programs like Partners In Ministry. A national study by the Afterschool Alliance found that for every child enrolled in an after-school program, three are waiting to get in — underscoring the urgency of expanding access.

“Can y’all imagine that? Y’all are blessed boys and girls to be here because there are other boys and girls waiting to get in,” Pierce said.

As part of the evening’s message of hope, Scotland County Schools Board of Education Chairman Rick Singletary encouraged students to keep their light shining brightly.

“Wherever you want to go and do in life, if you keep your lights on, you can get from here to there,” Singletary said.

He challenged the next generation to prepare for leadership. “Young people, you can do it … The thing you need to see is, the folks you see around you are getting old. The thing that we need is just like a track race, we need somebody to pass the baton to,” he said. “I’m going to ask you young people, will you equip yourself so we can pass that baton to you?”

Singletary closed by urging students to let their good deeds shine for others to see. “Remember to keep your lights on and let folks see the good works that you are doing that they may glorify our father which is in heaven,” he said.

Following the ceremony, guests were treated to a meal and guided tours of the Partners In Ministry facility — a fitting close to a night centered on growth, gratitude and glowing futures.

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at tsinclair@laurinburgexchange.com.