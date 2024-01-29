BARBOURVILLE, Ky. — The St. Andrews Knights women’s basketball team dropped its second straight contest with an 86-83 decision against the Union Bulldogs inside Robsion Arena Saturday.

With 4:51 remaining, St. Andrews (5-13, 4-13 Appalachian Athletic Conference) tied the score at 72-72 with a layup-and-1 by Emily Cruz, but Union (4-17, 4-11 AAC) netted eight of the ensuing 10 points to take an 80-74 advantage with 3:11 to go. Over the next two minutes and 44 seconds, the Lady Knights cut it to 84-83, but Union’s Mylaiysha Norman made a free throw to make it 85-83. Ashley Starks missed a game-tying jumper for St. Andrews with 19 seconds left, and after Union’s Rachel Smith made one and missed one at the foul line, Starks missed another as the final horn sounded.

Starks scored 18 points with three rebounds and five steals, while A.J. Price led St. Andrews with 24 points on 10-for-15 shooting and had six rebounds. Emily Cruz scored 22 points with seven rebounds, two assists and two steals; Samantha Tougher finished with 11 points and five rebounds and Madison Larrimore had eight points, 11 rebounds and two assists.

An 8-for-12 shooting performance helped Union’s Madison Brady score 24 points with seven rebounds and two blocks; McKenzi Himes secured a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds; Smith had 15 points, five assists and four rebounds; Norman closed with seven points, three rebounds and 10 assists as a reserve and Madison Cox had six points and six rebounds.

St. Andrews hosts Bluefield on Wednesday.

St. Andrews men fall in 14th consecutive game

Although the St. Andrews Knights shot 30-for-65 (46.2%) and 10-for-23 (43.5%) from 3-point range, it wasn’t enough to break a losing streak that now stands at 14 games following a 98-84 loss against the Union Bulldogs in Barbourville, Kentucky, on Saturday.

With 9:56 to play in the first half, Allan Taylor gave St. Andrews (3-17, 1-17 Appalachian Athletic Conference) the lead at 20-19 with a layup. But Union (14-6, 13-3 AAC) emerged on a 19-4 run afterward for a 38-24 advantage, with it increasing to 46-29 at halftime; the Bulldogs led the entire second half, and St. Andrews could only get it to within 12 three different times in the final 2:13.

Jalen Mcafee-Marion scored 27 points with three rebounds and three assists for the Knights. Garrett McRae dropped 17 points and had four rebounds; Caleb Brown scored nine points with three rebounds; Allan Taylor grabbed six rebounds and Quwan Barnes had five assists and five rebounds; Taylor, Barnes and Sincere Clark each scored eight points.

Union’s Markelo Sullivan shot 8-for-11 from the field to score 18 points with nine rebounds and three assists; Terrin Hamilton also scored 18 points and had 12 rebounds and five assists for a double-double. Off the bench, Kaleb McLendon scored 12 points, and Markelle Turner scored 11.