RAEFORD — Scotland’s Jack Herr was the second-place finisher in the men’s 100-yard freestyle at 59.80 seconds, Mavin McKenzie was second for Scotland in the men’s 500-yard freestyle at seven minutes and 57.85 seconds, and the Lady Scots’ Taylor Johnson placed second in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:30.83 and the 500-yard freestyle in 5:59.86 to help Scotland’s swim teams come away with solid finishes at the Sandhills Athletic Conference championship on Saturday at the James A. Leach Aquatic Center.

The Scotland men’s team came in third in the team standings with 115 points, and Scotland’s women were fourth with 96.

Herr also swam the 50-yard freestyle, which he placed fourth in at 27.14; Scotland’s Elisha Dockery was a spot below Herr in the event at fifth with a time of 28.00, and Rylan Priest was an exhibition swimmer for Scotland in the freestyle, coming in 13th at 36.67. Setting personal bests in events, Dockery did so in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:19.41 to take fifth, while Scotland’s Ricky Zhang set his in the 100-yard backstroke, finishing in 1:27.96 for sixth.

In addition to Johnson’s finishes for Scotland’s women, Emma Houg swam the 100-yard freestyle in 1:13.35 to take fifth, and in the 50-yard freestyle, placed in eighth at 33.01— a spot above Scotland’s Faith Dockery at 33.37; Dockery was Scotland’s second swimmer in the 100-yard freestyle but did not finish.

Both of Scotland’s men’s relay teams that participated in events placed third; in the 200-yard medley relay, Zhang, Dockery, Herr and McKenzie finished in 2:21.10, and the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Zhang, Priest, McKenzie and Herr had a finals time of 2:11.21.

A pair of Lady Scots relay teams also came away with third-place results; Bailey Brink, Houg, Johnson and Dockery completed the 200-yard medley relay in 2:29.96, and the same four finished the 200-yard freestyle relay in 2:09.66.

Regional qualifiers from Scotland will be announced once conference championship results for the 3A Central region are officialized. The regional meet will be held at the Greensboro Aquatic Center on Feb. 3.