Optimist results from April 23

Joe Bowen Edward Jones Investments 6u Instructional

(Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Highland Primary Care played Locklear & Sons Lawncare.

Miyako Japanese Cuisine played Jade Builders.

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Edward Jones def. TSB Music Services 11-3.

Leading hitters: Rhett Holloway.

Harley’s Tuxedo tied AYM Fitness 4-4.

Leading hitters: Harley’s — Hunter Clark; AYM — Reece Ivey, Parker Flowers and Carson Staggers.

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Wooly McDuff’s Neighborhood Grill def. Doug’s Tire 7-6.

Leading hitters: McDuff’s — Tristen Norton; Doug’s — Kolten Mack.

Pizza Inn def. Tricoast Insulation 9-4.

Leading hitters: Not available.

Realty World 12U Baseball

Did not play.

Realty World 8U Softball

Quality Oil def. Sheriff’s Office 7-6.

Leading hitters: Sheriff’s Office — Hayley Bormet and Charlotte Gilmore; Quality Oil — Kency Hines and Janaya Poe.

Weichert Realty def. State Farm 2-0.

Leading hitters: Weichert — Lilah Lewis and Rory McCaskill; State Farm — Chelsey Haggins and Ava McPhatter.

Hayes Forest Products tied State Farm 4-4.

Leading hitters: Hayes — Saylor and Jenna; State Farm — Ava McPhatter and Harmonie Deese.

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball

Be Relentless def. Jade Builders 7-5.

Leading hitters: Be Relentless — Vaedah Sanchez; Jade — Aryian Locklear.

Knights of Columbus def. Scotland Healthcare 5-2.

Leading hitters: Knights of Columbus — Toriana Locklear; Scotland HC — Taylor Ratley.