Optimist results from April 23
Joe Bowen Edward Jones Investments 6u Instructional
(Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Highland Primary Care played Locklear & Sons Lawncare.
Miyako Japanese Cuisine played Jade Builders.
Domino’s 8U Baseball
Edward Jones def. TSB Music Services 11-3.
Leading hitters: Rhett Holloway.
Harley’s Tuxedo tied AYM Fitness 4-4.
Leading hitters: Harley’s — Hunter Clark; AYM — Reece Ivey, Parker Flowers and Carson Staggers.
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Wooly McDuff’s Neighborhood Grill def. Doug’s Tire 7-6.
Leading hitters: McDuff’s — Tristen Norton; Doug’s — Kolten Mack.
Pizza Inn def. Tricoast Insulation 9-4.
Leading hitters: Not available.
Realty World 12U Baseball
Did not play.
Realty World 8U Softball
Quality Oil def. Sheriff’s Office 7-6.
Leading hitters: Sheriff’s Office — Hayley Bormet and Charlotte Gilmore; Quality Oil — Kency Hines and Janaya Poe.
Weichert Realty def. State Farm 2-0.
Leading hitters: Weichert — Lilah Lewis and Rory McCaskill; State Farm — Chelsey Haggins and Ava McPhatter.
Hayes Forest Products tied State Farm 4-4.
Leading hitters: Hayes — Saylor and Jenna; State Farm — Ava McPhatter and Harmonie Deese.
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 10U Softball
Be Relentless def. Jade Builders 7-5.
Leading hitters: Be Relentless — Vaedah Sanchez; Jade — Aryian Locklear.
Knights of Columbus def. Scotland Healthcare 5-2.
Leading hitters: Knights of Columbus — Toriana Locklear; Scotland HC — Taylor Ratley.