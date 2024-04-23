Optimist results from April 22
Railroad Bar & Grill 6u Instructional
(Note: Scores are not kept for these games)
Jade Builders played Johnson Brothers Construction.
Sheriff’s Office played Lucas Farms.
Domino’s 8U Baseball
Harley’s Tuxedo def. McCarter Electric 18-6.
Leading hitters: Aden Parker and Hunter Clark.
General McArthur’s def. Lucas Sales & Service 5-4.
Leading hitters: Kal Smith, Westley Locklear and Patton.
Smithfield 10U Baseball
Tricoast Insulation def. Weknd Warrior 10-3.
Leading hitters: Tricoast — Dash Quick; Weknd — Easton Sewell.
Tricoast Mechanical def. Pizza Inn 6-3.
Leading hitters: Tricoast — Bentley Locklear; Pizza Inn — Kietan Smith.
Realty World 12U Baseball
Laurel Hill Fire Dept tied Nic’s Pic Kwik 2-2.
Leading hitters: Laurel Hill — Collin Norris and Charlie Fowler; Nic’s — Barrett and Levi.
Dunbar Insurance tied Hasty Realty 7-7.
Leading hitters: Dunbar — Bryson Britt and Ian Quick; Hasty — Billy Hunt and Hunter Monroe.
Realty World 8U Softball
Did not play.
Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball
Gibson Oil def. KFC 9-5.
Leading hitters: Gibson Oil — Chadlei Brooks; KFC — Miah Harding.
Planet Fitness def. Gibson Oil 10-6.
Leading hitters: Planet Fitness — Erin Sellers; Gibson Oil — Charlotte Jones.