Optimist results from April 22

Railroad Bar & Grill 6u Instructional

(Note: Scores are not kept for these games)

Jade Builders played Johnson Brothers Construction.

Sheriff’s Office played Lucas Farms.

Domino’s 8U Baseball

Harley’s Tuxedo def. McCarter Electric 18-6.

Leading hitters: Aden Parker and Hunter Clark.

General McArthur’s def. Lucas Sales & Service 5-4.

Leading hitters: Kal Smith, Westley Locklear and Patton.

Smithfield 10U Baseball

Tricoast Insulation def. Weknd Warrior 10-3.

Leading hitters: Tricoast — Dash Quick; Weknd — Easton Sewell.

Tricoast Mechanical def. Pizza Inn 6-3.

Leading hitters: Tricoast — Bentley Locklear; Pizza Inn — Kietan Smith.

Realty World 12U Baseball

Laurel Hill Fire Dept tied Nic’s Pic Kwik 2-2.

Leading hitters: Laurel Hill — Collin Norris and Charlie Fowler; Nic’s — Barrett and Levi.

Dunbar Insurance tied Hasty Realty 7-7.

Leading hitters: Dunbar — Bryson Britt and Ian Quick; Hasty — Billy Hunt and Hunter Monroe.

Realty World 8U Softball

Did not play.

Edge’s Grading & Hauling 12U Softball

Gibson Oil def. KFC 9-5.

Leading hitters: Gibson Oil — Chadlei Brooks; KFC — Miah Harding.

Planet Fitness def. Gibson Oil 10-6.

Leading hitters: Planet Fitness — Erin Sellers; Gibson Oil — Charlotte Jones.