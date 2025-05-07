LAURINBURG—The Scotland girls soccer team fell in their regular season finale to the Lee County Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night in a 9-0 final at Scotland High School. The Scots complete their regular season at 0-14 (0-12 in conference games) with the loss while Lee County improves to 10-8 (7-5 against conference opponents) with the victory. The Yellow Jackets took both matchups against Scotland this season, having also won in Sanford back on March 21 by a score of 9-0.

Lee County scored their goals early and often over the course of Tuesday’s contest, having gotten seven of them in the first half. They would add two more in the second half on their way to victory. No statistics for the game were available on MaxPreps for either team as of this writing.

Scotland’s full 2025 season schedule can be found on MaxPreps here: Schedule – Scotland Fighting Scots (Laurinburg, NC) Girls Varsity Soccer 24-25

Important dates for the remainder of the season can be found on the NCHSAA website here: Women`s Soccer – NCHSAA

Baseball knocked out of state playoffs with loss to Southern Alamance

The Scotland baseball team was eliminated from the 3A NCHSAA state playoffs with a 9-2 road loss at the hands of the Southern Alamance Patriots on Tuesday night. The Scots end their season at 12-12 with their third consecutive defeat while Southern Alamance improves to 17-6-1 with the victory.

Southern Alamance got runs in the game early and often with one in the bottom of the first and two each in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Scotland got both of their runs in the top of the sixth frame. The Patriots outhit the Scots 14-5 while both teams committed one error in the game.

Blane Callahan had Scotland’s lone RBI in the contest while going 1-3 at the plate. Robbie Peed, Dawson Williams, Briley Lewis and Ayden Odom had one hit apiece.

Garrett Manning started the game for Scotland on the mound and pitched four innings of five-run ball while striking out three batters. He threw 94 pitches (56 strikes) to the 23 batters he faced.

The No. 3 seeded Patriots will now host No. 14 West Carteret, who beat First Flight 6-1 in the first round on Tuesday, in the second round of the tournament on Friday night. The winner will advance to host either No. 22 Triton or No. 27 C.B. Aycock in the third round on Tuesday. The full bracket can be found on MaxPreps here: 2025 NCHSAA Baseball State Championship (3A).