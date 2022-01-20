ZAMIR’S JOURNEY

“Zamir has meant a lot to our community. So many people know his story and he has inspired so many people, not only here but all across the country. Just hope he knows how much I love and appreciate everything he has done for our football program and our community — and how much I admire and respect him.” — Scotland High head football coach Richard Bailey

LAURINBURG — Zamir White’s gridiron career, basically since the first day he cradled a football as a youngster, has been creating an opportunity to put himself and his hometown in the spotlight.

That spotlight got brighter when White — better known by teammates and fans as Zeus — helped Scotland High see big success in Class 4A of North Carolina prep football, then helped Georgia win a national championship earlier this month and most recently when he declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.

White’s journey

During the summer before his freshmen year, Scotland High head coach Richard Bailey said White didn’t miss a workout and was already running and lifting with the upperclass players.

“He was always extremely motivated by getting out of Laurinburg and doing something to help himself and his family,” Bailey said. “But he was also a big ‘Scotland’ County kid — he wanted to win a state championship for our community and school. Getting hurt and us losing in the state championship was tough on him.”

A five-star recruit out of Scotland High School, White was the No. 1-ranked running back in the 2018 recruiting class. He was forced to redshirt in 2018 after suffering a knee injury in preseason practice and, in 2019, he played in 13 of Georgia’s 14 games, largely serving as a change-of-pace back.

However, in 2020, White started in 10 games and lead all Bulldogs with 779 yards and 11 touchdowns on 144 carries.

“He’s gotten good opportunities,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “He’s taken advantage of it. The design of some of the runs in the run game has helped. I think that’s a big piece of it, but I’m really proud of what Zamir’s been able to do. He works so hard. I think he feels like he’s completely healthy for the first time in terms of breaking tackles, having strength, and not being dinged up.”

White reportedly flirted with turning pro last season. But he opted to return for one more season with the hopes of nailing down that elusive national championship.

Mission accomplished.

White called this past season an “absolute thrill from start to finish” and thanked his coaches and teammates for trusting him and giving the support and encouragement he needed to flourish on the field and lead on and off of it.

“It’s what prepared me for this next step as I proudly announce my intention to declare for the 2022 NFL draft,” White wrote recently.

Bailey was pretty proud about White’s season.

“I was extremely excited for him and his family,” his high school coach said about the Bulldogs winning the national title. “He had come back with this as the goal and to achieve it was a big moment for him. And it meant a lot to people in our community.”

The NFL Draft

The 6-foot, 215-pound fourth-year junior is bringing plenty to the NFL Draft table. After three seasons on the field for the Bulldogs, White will leave with 1,989 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns. That includes 802 yards and 11 TDs this past season as he finished as Georgia’s leading rusher. White led Georgia with 84 yards on 13 carries and a score in the 33-18 win over Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship game in Indianapolis.

“I think, in some ways, him not getting ‘overused’ (by Georgia) will probably help him in the eyes of some NFL execs,” Bailey said. “But I do wish they would have showcased more of his skills while at UGA — but Zamir never complained and has always been a ‘team first’ guy. He is as humble a great player as I have ever coached.”

As for his future in the NFL, while many would love to see him drafted by a relatively local team — like the Panthers, Falcons, Jaquars or Redskins — Bailey has another idea.

“I would love for him to play for the Cowboys, (but) to be honest, I really haven’t given it much thought,” he said. “Obviously, I would love to see him play for a great organization with the history of running the football.”

Bailey, however, hasn’t mentioned any of that to White.

“I haven’t really spoken with him about turning pro …not lately anyway,” he said. “But I am sure he will spend the next few months preparing for the NFL combine.

“My biggest advice to him to is to continue to do what he has always done — which is outwork people, stay humble and to surround yourself with good people,” Bailey added. “And maybe most importantly, invest your money wisely because the NFL is a short career.”

White’s spotlight has never shone brighter than it is right now, but his hometown knows it will get brighter.

“Zamir has meant a lot to our community,”Bailey said. “So many people know his story and he has inspired so many people, not only here but all across the country.

“Just hope he knows how much I love and appreciate everything he has done for our football program and our community — and how much I admire and respect him,” he concluded.

On Monday, White signed with Roc Nation, an agency owned by Jay-Z and the representative for other NFL stars like Saquon Barkley and Todd Gurley.

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected] The Associated Press contributed to this story.