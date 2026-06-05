Shaw Academy Class of 2026: ‘I can. I will. I must.’

LAURINBURG — “Congratulations, Class of 2026. We made it!”

With those words, graduate speaker Tazadi Crosby welcomed a moment 59 Shaw Academy seniors had worked toward for years as they crossed the stage Friday to receive their diplomas during commencement exercises for the Class of 2026.

The gymnasium was filled with hundreds of family members and loved ones, many carrying balloons, wearing custom shirts and holding face cutouts of graduates as they cheered on the Class of 2026.

Crosby reflected on the challenges and triumphs that brought the class to graduation day.

“We’ve learned how to adapt, how to support one another and how to move forward even when things weren’t easy,” Crosby said.

She thanked families, teachers and classmates for their support throughout the journey.

“To our families and teachers, thank you for guiding us and believing in us, and to my classmates, thank you for the memories, the laughter and the journey we shared,” Crosby said.

Looking toward the future, Crosby encouraged her classmates to remain determined as they pursue their goals.

“As we step into the future, let’s stay confident, stay grinding and never be afraid to chase what’s next,” she said.

The ceremony also featured graduate Jayda Miller leading the Pledge of Allegiance and Jermaine Rivers delivering the invocation.

Principal Joshua Williams echoed the theme of perseverance in his remarks to graduates, reminding them of the obstacles they had already overcome.

“No matter what tried to stop you, you kept rising,” Williams said.

He encouraged students to carry that resilience with them into the next chapter of their lives.

“There will be moments when things don’t go your way, moments when you fail, moments when you feel like giving up,” Williams said.

For every setback, he urged graduates to “learn from it, grow from it, rise from it.”

Williams also shared an African proverb with the class: “When there is no enemy within, the enemies outside can do you no harm.”

The principal concluded his remarks with a challenge for graduates to continue believing in themselves.

“Keep dreaming it, keep believing it and keep rising,” Williams said.

His remarks ended with a chant repeated by graduates and audience members alike: “I can. I will. I must.”

During the ceremony, Christavia Gause was recognized as Shaw Academy’s Outstanding Student of the Year.

Presenting the award, Leslie Baldwin praised Gause’s dedication and determination.

“This student has gone above and beyond, demonstrating a strong commitment to academic excellence and personal growth. Her journey has been marked by hard work …” Baldwin said.

Baldwin added that Gause “exemplifies what it means to be focused and driven.”

“This student reminds us that success is not just about test scores or awards but about showing up every day with a willingness to grow and the courage to face challenges,” Baldwin said.

Students Jayla Ellis, Jacob Johnson, Kianna Oxendine and Shaela Primus were also recognized for completing Career and Technical Education programs.

As graduates celebrated with family and friends following the ceremony, the message that closed the event remained fresh: “I can. I will. I must.”