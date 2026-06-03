McLean ranked No. 1 in North Carolina’s Class of 2029.

LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots’ second-year running back Michael McLean continues his rise as one of North Carolina’s top football players.

According to PrepRedzone, McLean is now the No. 1-ranked player in the state’s Class of 2029.

Coming off a stellar freshman season, rushing for 1,247 yards and 24 touchdowns, McLean etched his name onto the North Carolina high school football scene, becoming the featured back for the Fighting Scots and breaking Scotland High’s single-game touchdown record by scoring seven touchdowns in a playoff game versus the Terry Sanford Bulldogs on Nov. 14, 2025. He finished the year earning the Freshman of the Year award and First-Team Freshman All-State honors.

McLean enters his sophomore campaign as one of the premier running backs in high school football, holding five Division I offers and is poised to be one of the best players to come through Scotland High School.

The last Scotland player to be ranked No. 1 was Zamir White back in 2018, when he was the nation’s No. 1 prospect. White went on to win a national championship with the University of Georgia and was drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft.