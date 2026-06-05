Hooligans continue to surge with 14-0 victory

LAURINBURG —From a four-game losing streak to back-to-back winners, the Laurinburg Highland Hooligans have flipped the script. Just one week after going scoreless over 17 innings, the Hooligans have dominated their last two games, capped by defeating their first conference opponent, the Shallotte Shallywags, 14-0, on Thursday at Legion Park.

Sparked by a first-inning grand slam from Markey Purvis, the Hooligans got off to a strong start, leading 11-0 going into the second inning. The Hooligans extended their lead in the third after Nikolas Alvarez scored on a tag-up and Parker Giglio doubled in two runs.

“This win is a big testament to our team chemistry,” Purvis said. “We feed off success and negativity. We have a team that can compete with anyone that wants to be successful.”

Cameron Revels began the game for Laurinburg, pitching five innings without allowing any hits or runs while striking out nine and walking two. Nate Barr pitched the final innings, recording two hits, striking out one and walking two. The Hooligans would finish the night with 12 hits, no errors and seven walks on their way to a decisive victory.

“After defeating the Carolina Yankees, our chemistry has developed and we only look to get better,” Revels said. “We just have to keep winning.”

The Hooligans (2-4) will be back at Legion Park in a rematch versus the Oak Island Loggerheads on Friday at 7 p.m.