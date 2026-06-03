Hooligans earn first win of the season in 12-2 victory over Yankees

LAURINBURG — The wait is over, Scotland County. After a 10-day drought, the Highland Hooligans notched their first win of the season, defeating the Carolina Yankees 12-2 on Tuesday at Legion Park.

Behind a three-run fifth inning that gave them a 5-2 lead, the Hooligans never looked back, with exceptional pitching and hitting carrying them the rest of the way. Head coach Joe Critcher also earned his first win at the helm.

After last week’s defeat to the Oak Island Loggerheads, Critcher guaranteed that next week, fans would see a different Hooligans team, and in their first game back, his prediction came to fruition.

“I’m excited,” Critcher said. “We made up our mind that we were not going to lose. We’re coming along together; we just have to continue to work and keep believing in ourselves.”

“This win isn’t about me; this win is for the players and not the head coach. They deserved everything they got today.”

Markey Purvis was the player of the game for the Hooligans, going 3 for 5 with five RBIs. Jaython Locklear started on the mound for Laurinburg, pitching five innings, giving up two earned runs, while striking out three and walking two. Hunter Santilli closed out the final two innings, striking out three, allowing two hits and walking one.

“A win like this only brings momentum,” Purvis said. “We’re a great team. Even when things were tough early in the season, we remained together, but we must continue to stay positive with our approach and execute the entire game just as we did today.”

The Hooligans (1-4) will have another homestand versus the Shallotte Shallywags on Thursday at 7 p.m.