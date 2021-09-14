Roundup: Girls tennis, girls golf, boys soccer and volleyball all in action

Berkley Wallace hits an approach shot out of the rough of the 18th hole on the Grey Course at Foxfire Monday. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange Faith McCormick tees off on the first hole on the Grey Course at Foxfire Monday. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

The Scotland High School girls tennis team defeated Lee County 7-2 on the road Monday.

Since the Yellow Jackets did not have a full roster, they forfeited the No. 6 singles and No. 3 doubles matches.

In singles, Laura Wlodarczak won 8-1 at the No. 1 spot, Olivia Aiken won 8-2 at the No. 2 position and Valeria Carranza won 8-2 at No. 3. Samantha Collard lost 8-5 at the No. 4 position and Maegan Gunnells fell 8-2 at the No. 5 spot.

In doubles, the Lady Scots won both matches that were played. Wlodarczak and Aiken combined to win 6-1 at No. 1 doubles, while Carranza and Morgan Stewart teamed up to win 8-3 at No. 2 doubles.

Scotland girls golf takes fourth at Foxfire

FOXFIRE — The Scotland High School girls golf team improved its score in its second Sandhills Athletic Conference golf match of the season.

After shooting 184 as a team last week at Scotch Meadows, the Lady Scots combined to shoot 177 Monday at Foxfire. Out of the five teams participating, Scotland finished fourth overall.

“We improved some from last week as a team,” said head coach David Synan. “Emma (Seales) and Claire (Smith) had their first ever golf competition and did well.”

Faith McCormick led Scotland with a 55 during the nine-hole round that consisted of playing holes 1-8 and No. 18 on the Grey Fox Course.

Kelsey Hunter and Berkley Wallace each shot a 61, while Seales shot a 68 and Smith shot a 67.

Scots drop tight match to Union Pines 2-0

The Scotland High School varsity boys soccer team dropped a closely contested match 2-0 to Union Pines Monday.

Head coach David Wright said the match score did not reflect the team’s effort and how close the game was.

“We are still learning, we are making progress and the boys are getting better at what they are doing,” Wright said.

Both of the Vikings’ goals came in the first half.

“The two goals scored came on simple errors made by our players,” Wright said.

As a team, the Scots finished with seven shots with three of those being on target

Lady Scots earn second win over West Columbus

The Scotland High School varsity volleyball team earned its second straight 3-0 win over West Columbus Monday night.

The Lady Scots won the first set 25-3, the second set 25-12 and the third set 25-9.

“We focused on moving our servers around to different positions against our opponents and working on smart shots when we couldn’t get a good swing on the ball,” said head coach Libby Pearce. “We really tried to make sure our passes were on target to help get good sets to our hitters.”

Senior Taylor Waitley led Scotland with seven kills, while senior Kate Carter had five and senior Angelle Norton had four.

Senior setters Olivia Hyatt and Kamdyn Morgan combined for 14 assists.