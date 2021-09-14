Hodge narrowly escapes Week 3 victorious in Football Pick’Em Contest

Week 3 of our 2021 Football Pick’Em Contest was marked by a myriad of upsets and near-misses across the country.

After tabulating this past week’s results and scores, Brandon Hodge of Laurinburg took first place this week.

Hodge narrowly managed to rise above the pack at the top, beating out a handful of others, including Robert Quick of Hamlet and Joseph Barron of San Antonio, Texas.

As the weekly winner, Hodge wins $25. Week 2’s prize is sponsored by Boe’s Florist in Rockingham.

Well over 100 entries were submitted to the Richmond County Daily Journal, Laurinburg Exchange and Anson Record for Week 3, a high for the season so far.

The Richmond County Daily Journal, Laurinburg Exchange and Anson Record thank all participants for playing and encourage everyone and more to participate in Week 4’s picks and beyond.

The contest is open to persons of all ages. One entry per person per week. Entries may be mailed, emailed or selected online at: yourdailyjournal.com; laurinburgexchange.com and ansonrecord.com.

Weekly winners will win $25 each week! All entries will automatically be entered to win a $300 Yeti Cooler, compliments of Big K Propane.