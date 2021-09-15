Despite strong start, Lady Scots unable to hold on against Pinecrest

Freshman Addison Johnson (4) tips the ball over two Pinecrest blockers Tuesday night. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange Senior Taylor Waitley (20) goes for a kill Tuesday against Pinecrest. Neel Madhavan | Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — At first, the Scotland High School varsity volleyball team looked as though it would pull off the improbable. But then, Pinecrest showed why it’s the two-time defending Sandhills Athletic Conference champion.

The Lady Scots dug deep to win the first set, but the Lady Patriots responded to win the next three sets to secure a pivotal 3-1 win Tuesday night, taking over the driver’s seat in the conference title race.

“We talk about this all the time — we just got very comfortable,” said head coach Libby Pearce. “They saw a team and thought, ‘hey we can beat them,’and we just had things not go our way. Pinecrest is a good team and when they’re going in on us and we can’t get a block up, those balls are hard to pass.”

Scotland (7-1, 3-1 SAC) started things off with a 3-1 lead in the first set and Pinecrest responded with a 4-0 run. The Lady Patriots (9-1, 3-0 SAC) maintained that lead as the set progressed, but the Lady Scots stayed close, keeping within 2-3 points.

Down 17-13, Scotland rattled off five straight points to retake the lead. After Pinecrest tied things up 19-19, a 3-0 run gave it a 22-19 edge, yet the Lady Scots responded again with a 4-0 run.

In the latter stage of the set, there were four ties as each team tried to find an edge to grab an early set lead. With the set tied 26-26, a block at the net and a Pinecrest error gave the Lady Scots the first set 28-26.

However, everything changed in the second set.

The Lady Patriots bounced back, quickly and aggressively running out to an early 11-0 lead to open the second set. A service error, a block and a 4-0 run briefly stopped the bleeding for Scotland, but the Lady Patriots would go on to win the second set 25-10.

“I think that we thought that they were going to come out dead, like how we normally would after (losing a set), but they came back aggressive,” said senior Raven Taylor.

Taylor and senior Taylor Waitley both said the team’s passing and ball handling fell apart from the second set onwards. The Lady Scots combined for 18 receiving errors and only tallied 12 assists combined between senior setters Kamdyn Morgan and Olivia Hyatt.

“Our ball handling was just bad,” said senior Kate Carter. “We couldn’t get a pass to the setter so she could set up our hitters, and our blocking also needed some work tonight.”

In the third set, Pinecrest again raced out to an 8-1 lead. But, a 10-5 run helped Scotland climb its way back into the set and close the deficit to 13-11. Then, a 7-2 Pinecrest run built its lead up again and it closed out the third set 25-15.

The Lady Patriots’ fast starts in both the second and third sets took the wind out of the Scotland team and created a hole too deep for the team to dig itself out of.

“When you get that far behind against a team like Pinecrest, that’s very hard to recover from,” Pearce said. “When you have a team that’s absolutely beating you down, it takes a little bit out of the girls. They were scared to mess up, we couldn’t get a touch on the ball and nobody wanted to be the one that was going to mess up.”

The Lady Scots prevented Pinecrest from getting out to an early lead in the fourth set, as the teams exchanged early points. Down 12-9, a 4-0 run gave Scotland a lead, but the Lady Patriots tied it up again 14-14. Finally, a 5-2 run gave Pinecrest the separation it needed and it finished off the set and the match 25-18.

Carter led Scotland with five kills, while freshman Addison Johnson finished with four and senior Angelle Norton had three. Taylor totalled 10 digs and Morgan and senior Alaina Butera each had four. Waitley also added five service aces.

Despite the loss, Scotland still has the majority of its season in front of it with 12 games remaining, including a return visit to Pinecrest.

“Hopefully we see tonight that there are things we need to work on — blocking being one of those,” Pearce said. “Wwhen we get a team in here that can hit, we realize that we have to speed up as a blocking team. We’ve got some girls that can get up and get a block, but when our timing is off, that’s really hard to do and that showed tonight. We’re going to work on blocking (in practice) and getting our timing better, that way when we face them again, hopefully it favors us a little bit.”

