Driver Vlad Yevtushenko, of Wilmington, was the No. 1 qualifier in the Forced Induction Pro races.

ROCKINGHAM — It was a weekend full of Morrison Moments at Rockingham Dragway where Dylan Morrison won the All Motor Pro championship and Christian Morrison prevailed in the Front Wheel Drive Heads-Up class during the drag racing portion of the annual Import Face-Off event.

Part of a 40-event national series, the Rockingham stop attracted more than 300 show cars in addition to the 200 cars either racing for cash and titles or taking advantage of the opportunity to test on Rockingham’s high traction quarter mile. In addition, IFO featured a “crank-it-up” stereo sound competition, a burnout contest, 2 Step competition, DJs, music and models.

Dylan Morrison drove his 1993 Honda Civic past the ’93 Civic of Garner’s Devadia Riovo to win the All Motor title while Christian Morrison upset No. 1 qualifier Shawn Manyvong of Charlotte to win in Front Wheel Drive. Other winners included James Dean of Little River, S.C., who won in the Forced Induction Pro category, and Touchua Yang of Kannapolis, who prevailed in the dial-your-own bracket class.

RESULTS

Hometowns are North Carolina unless otherwise indicated. Results include reaction time, track time, finish line speed and, where applicable, target time:

All Motor Pro

Semifinals – Devadia Riovo, Garner, 1992 Honda Civic, .199, 10.311, 133.32 mph, def. Juan Tavares, Wilmington, 1994 Honda Civic, .411, 11.404, 94.30 mph; Dylan Morrison, Florence, S.C., 1993 Honda Civic, .470, 10.820, 126.79 mph, def. Jonathan Fuentes, Charlotte, 1995 Honda Civic, no time

FINAL – Dylan Morrison, Florence, S.C., 1993 Honda Civic, .132, 10586, 126.57 mph, def. Devadia Riovo, Garner, 1992 Honda Civic, foul.

Forced Induction Pro

Qualifying – 1. Vladimir Yevtushenko, Wilmington, 8.875, 170.15 mph; 2. James Dean, Little River, S.C., 1993 Honda Civic, 9.908, 144.38 mph.

Semifinals – Axel Rivera, Fayetteville, 2015 Nissan GT-R, .398, 9.274, 163.85 mph, def. Vladimir Yevtushenko, Wilmington, .213, 9.483, 163.75 mph; James Dean, Little River, S.C., 1993 Honda Civic, .248, 9.789, 143.49 mph, def. Justin Brasil, .806, 13.180, 105.09 mph.

FINAL – James Dean, Little River, S.C., 1993 Honda Civic, .048, 9.723, 144.26 mph, de. Axel Rivera, Fayetteville, 2015 Nissan GT-R, .299, 9.925, 155.74 mph.

Front Wheel Drive Heads Up

Qualifying – 1. Shawn Manyvong, Charlotte, 10.144, 132.78 mph; 2. John Finucan, 10.222, 144.75 mph.

Round 1 – Jerrad Dail, Chinquapin, 2004 Dodge Neon, .345, 10.280, 150.48 mph, def. Unknown #556, .206, 11.326, 133.41 mph; Unknown #611, .322, 12.460, 83.97 mph, def. Jorden Branch, Kannapolis, 1993 Honda Civic, .462, 12.338, 110.06 mph; John Finucan, Wilmington, 2005 Dodge Neon, .667, 10.263, 144.75 mph, defm

Jose Samaniego, Jonesboro, Ga., 1992 Honda Civic, no time; Christian Morrison, Florence, S.C., .312, 10.437, 139.34 mph, def. Unknown #638, .635, 12.488, 133.16 mph; Shawn Manyvong, Charlotte, bye.

Round 2 – Manyvong, .083, 9.845, 141.43 mph, def. Dail, .169, 10.109, 147.89 mph; Morrison, .325, 10.300, 138.68 mph, def. Unknown #611, .211, 10.454, 136.80; Finucan, bye.

Semifinals – Manyvong, .157, 12.354, 74.58 mph, def. Finucan, no time; Morrison, bye.

FINAL – Christian Morrison, Florence, S.C., .402, 10.360, 141.52 mph, def. Shawn Manyvong, Charlotte, no time.

11.50 Index

Round 2 – Kennard Reynolds, Clemmons, .566, 12.096, 113.11 mph, def. Eric Joumo, Sanford, Nissan GT-R, .619, 11.481 breakout foul, 104.81 mph; Unknown #697, .883, 11.940, 94.88 mph, def. Darrin Sirols, Fayetteville, 2019 KIA Stinger, .677, 12.319, 120.67 mph; Matt Franks, West End, 2005 Mitsubishi Evolution, .151, 12.013, 118.65 mph, def. Erick Saravia, Charlotte, .252 11.930, 110.02 mph; Jesus Gullen, Charlotte, .317, 24.291, 47.86 mph, def. Houna Yang, Kannapolis, 1992 Honda Civic, 1.026, 31.113, no speed recorded.

Semifinals – Unknown #697, .537, 11.768, 104.71 mph, def. Franks, .386, 12.028, 119.58 mph; Reynolds, .507, 12.249, 113.08 mph, def. Gullen, .180, 13.343, 98.85 mph.

FINAL – Unknown #697, .605, 11.775, 96.67 mph, def. Kennard Reynolds, Clemmons, .588, 12.034, 113.69 mph.

Bracket

Round 2 – Steven Loflin, Star, 1990 Honda CRX, .759, 16.771 on a 14.600, 80.12 mph, def. Michael Smith, Wilmington, 2008 Nissan, foul; Chue Vang, San Diego, Calif., 1989 Honda Civic, .226, 14.876 on a 13.200, 94.84 mph, def. Michael Vang, Stony Point, 1992 Honda, .483, 14.154 breakout on a 14.200, 102.74 mph; Uknown #618, .409, 13.046 on a 12.900, 104.91 mph, def. Unknown #560, .212, 15.633 on a 14.990, 90.84 mph; Touchua Yang, Kannapolis, bye.

Semifinals – Yang, .090, 13.249 on a 13.100, 87.92 mph, def. Unknown #618, .234, 12.958 on a 12.900, 105.67 mph; Vang, .151, 13.570 on a 13.200, 99.47 mph, def. Loflin, .547, 15.946 on a 14.600, 92.63 mph.

FINAL – Touchua Yang, Kannapolis, .130, 13.317 on a 13.100, 102.70 mph, def. Chue Vang, San Diego, Calif., 1989 Honda Civic, .233, 13.316 on a 13.200, 100.58 mph.