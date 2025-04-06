PEMBROKE — Dr. Shreerekha Pillai, a scholar, educator and leader with more than 30 years of experience advancing academic excellence and empowering students, has been named dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at UNC Pembroke.

Her appointment follows an extensive national search. Dr. Pillai will officially assume the role on July 1, 2025.

Pillai joins UNCP from the University of Houston-Clear Lake (UHCL), where she currently serves as associate dean of the College of Human Sciences and Humanities. Over her 18-year tenure at UHCL, Dr. Pillai has held numerous leadership roles, including professor of humanities and chair of the liberal arts department. She has led initiatives in faculty support, recruitment, curriculum development and academic programming.

“UNC Pembroke’s commitment to providing an affordable, high-quality liberal arts education speaks to me,” Dr. Pillai said. “The opportunity to work with students and faculty in such a dynamic and engaged community feels like the right place to cast my roots.”

A first-generation immigrant from India, Dr. Pillai’s academic path was shaped by the support of transformative mentors. She earned a dual honors undergraduate degree in literature and creative writing from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, while working multiple jobs to support her education. After teaching high school in Baltimore through Teach for America, she went on to complete an MFA in creative writing at Syracuse University and a PhD in comparative literature from Rutgers University, where she earned recognition for excellence in undergraduate teaching.

Her leadership philosophy centers on collaboration, inclusion and mentorship. As associate dean, she has worked closely with faculty, staff and students to streamline academic processes and build meaningful connections across the university.

Among her most impactful initiatives is Transforming Lives by Degrees (TLD) —a prison education program housed within the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s W.F. Ramsey Unit. For 18 years, Dr. Pillai has served as an educator, leader and advocate for the program, which enables incarcerated individuals to earn bachelor’s and master’s degrees in the humanities.

At UNC Pembroke, Pillai plans to build on the college’s strengths, advance interdisciplinary collaboration and expand community partnerships.

“My top priorities will be to enhance what we already do well, create opportunities for programmatic growth and build bridges that connect our college with the larger community,” she said. “The arts and sciences are uniquely positioned to address the challenges of our time by fostering creativity, critical thinking and problem-solving.”

She is also committed to supporting the academic and professional growth of both faculty and students.

“Mentoring faculty and students has been a hallmark of my career,” Pillai said. “I want to create spaces for community-building and professional development — and celebrate the achievements that define our academic journeys.”

An accomplished scholar, Pillai has published widely on postcolonial and postmodern theory, with a focus on the relationship between violence and the written word. She has designed and taught more than 20 distinct undergraduate and graduate courses exploring cultural texts and traditions from Africa, Asia and Latin America. Her teaching philosophy emphasizes critical engagement, global perspectives and the power of literature to inspire change.

Dr. Diane Prusank, provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs, expressed her enthusiasm for the appointment.

“Dr. Pillai brings a deep and demonstrated commitment to student success, faculty support and academic excellence,” Prusank said. “Her inclusive leadership style and belief in the power of education make her an ideal fit for UNC Pembroke. We are thrilled to welcome her and look forward to the meaningful impact she will make on our campus and in our broader community.”

As she steps into her new role, Dr. Pillai is eager to partner with students, faculty and staff to further position the College of Arts and Sciences as a hub of intellectual exploration and community engagement.

“I am excited to learn from the vibrant community at UNCP and work together to build on the strong foundation of the college,” she said. “UNC Pembroke students are deeply engaged, and I look forward to being part of their academic journey.”