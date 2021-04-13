Roundup: Scotland girls’ soccer loses 5-0 at Purnell Swett

Senior midfielder Audrey Lane (5) goes in for a tackle on a Purnell Swett player during Monday’s game. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

The Scotland High School varsity girls’ soccer team lost to Purnell Swett 5-0 Monday night.

The loss dropped the Lady Scots to 0-7 on the season.

“We showed some progress in counterattacking throughout the match, but our inability to strike quickly and with accuracy hurt us,” said head coach Blake Dickerson.

Injuries continue to be an issue for Scotland, reducing the team’s number of players available in recent games.

“Not a bad game for us with only 12 players,” Dickerson said.

Next up, the Lady Scots will host Hoke County Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Scotland boys’ golf takes 2nd at conference match

The Scotland boys took second place Monday at Pinehurst No. 6 in the team’s fourth conference golf match of the season.

It was the team’s first 18-hole match so far this year.

Totalling 382, Scotland finished 100 shots behind first place Pinecrest with 282 and four shots ahead of third place Richmond with 386.

Leading the way for the Fighting Scots, Drew Hamilton and Walt Bounds each shot 88 (40-48). Aaron Spate was behind them with a 93 (43-50), while Cole Hamilton shot a 108 (52-56) and Jarrod Pittman also shot a 108 (53-55).

The girls’ team didn’t record a team score due to not having enough players, but the Lady Scots still had three players participate.

Kate Carter led the way with a 101 (50-51), while Carleigh Carter shot a 107 (56-51) and Faith McCormack also shot a 107 (50-57).

The next match for both teams will be Tuesday April 20 at Pinehurst No. 6.

