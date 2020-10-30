WHITEVILLE — After capturing the tournament’s No. 1 seed with its play during the regular season, the Scotland Christian Academy soccer team won its CCAA tournament semifinal game against Liberty Christian Academy 9-0 Friday afternoon.

According to head coach Jim Albright, his squad is playing their best at the right time this season.

“We played our best game so far this season,” Albright said. “The offense was on with the passing. We had excellent give-and-goes. We were strong in the middle and good on defense.”

Senior forward Micah Dean continued his goal-scoring tear for the Saints, netting seven goals, bringing his season total to 29. He also added an assist.

Freshman forward Micah Cartrette played the main facilitator for Dean’s goals, tallying six assists and scoring a goal of his own.

Eighth-grade midfielder Orlando Jaimes also had a goal and an assist, while freshman forward Layla Nicolosi also provided an assist.

In goal, freshman goalkeeper Tavon Farmer garnered the clean sheet with his seven saves.

The Saints will face Mintz Christian Academy in the CCAA championship game Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m.

