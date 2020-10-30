Local athletes vote for the first time

LAURINBURG — For years, the younger generations, including millennials and Gen Z, have been viewed by those in power as being politically apathetic due to turnout numbers lower than other age groups.

In 2016, the most recent general election year, only about 40-45% of those aged 18-29 turned out to vote, the lowest of the four age groups, 18-29, 30-44, 45-59 and 60+, according to the United States Election Project.

But, due to recent events and “get out the vote” efforts intentionally aimed at getting younger people to participate in the political process and do their civic responsibility, youth voting has increased.

A Harvard Institute of Politics poll surveyed 18-29-year-olds and found that 63% said they would “definitely” vote in the election, which is the highest number in 20 years that the poll of young voters has been conducted. It is also far higher than in 2016, when the poll found that 47% said they would “definitely” vote in that year’s election.

More than 6 million voters under 30 have already cast early ballots, compared to roughly 2 million early votes at the same time in 2016, according to NPR.

During the summer, college athletes at schools across the country marched to local elections offices to register themselves and their teammates to vote. Professional athletes also became more outspoken politically and encouraged more people to vote.

A number of Scotland High School athletes have joined the youth voting surge and have already voted for the first time early or are planning to vote for the first time on Election Day.

Senior linebacker Zy’Mere Reddick said he hasn’t voted yet, but plans to do so on Election Day. He added that he’s a little nervous about voting for the first time because of how important this particular election seems.

“I think it is very important to get out and vote and let your voice be heard,” Reddick said. “Everyone who can vote should 100% vote.”

Reddick said issues that are important to him include racial injustice, COVID-19, school and athletics.

As a civics teacher at Scotland High School, football head coach Richard Bailey said that voting is something he encourages his students and football players to do.

“If you want change in America, it starts by doing your civic duty,” Bailey said. “But I also tell them it’s important to be an informed voter. Today, all the information you need is at your fingertips. All you have to do is access it.”

Like Reddick, senior wide receiver and defensive back Trey Chavis said he was nervous when he went to vote for the first time on Monday because he said he always gets nervous when he does something he’s never done before.

Chavis added that he went to vote with his mother and that the process was smooth and fast and he didn’t have to wait.

“It felt good to finally be able to voice my opinion and to be a part of a big decision that impacts my future,” Chavis said.

