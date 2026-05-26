Opportunity awaits the Scotland County youth

LAURINBURG —We are bringing local football back to the Scotland County community—giving our kids the chance to compete, develop and shine right here at home.

For $20, your child and their family get free admission to watch them play locally against the future talent of Scotland High School.

Whether your child is a beginner who has never played before, a player looking for more playing time, a role player wanting a better opportunity or a future star ready to develop their skills, Scotland County Parks & Recreation is the place for you.

We are currently offering 10U tackle football, 12U tackle football, 8U flag football and 6U flag football.

What we offer: competitive local football, great coaching, player development, affordable registration, games played during the week—freeing up your weekends for other opportunities—and a positive environment focused on building confidence, discipline and teamwork.

We are working to bring back the glory days of football in the Scotland County community—but we need you and your kids to help build something special.

Registration is available online at secure.rec1.com.

For more information, call 910-277-2585 (Option 3) or 910-852-1196 or email [email protected].