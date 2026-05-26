Road work continues in Laurinburg as rail project progresses

LAURINBURG – The N.C. Department of Transportation is reminding drivers of ongoing and recent road closures in Laurinburg related to rail replacement work along a railroad corridor.

North Main Street was closed between McGirt’s Bridge Road and Bizzell Street beginning May 25 at 8 a.m. That closure is scheduled to end May 27 at 4 p.m., weather permitting. A detour has been in place using East Bizzell Street, North Pine Street, Dickson Street, Carver Street and McGirt’s Bridge Road.

North Gill Street will close between West Railroad Street and U.S. 15/Aberdeen Road beginning at 3 p.m. May 27. That closure is expected to remain in place through 4 p.m. May 30. Drivers should detour via West Railroad Street, North Main Street and U.S. 15/Aberdeen Road.

Motorists are urged to use caution in the area, watch for crews and equipment and allow extra travel time.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow the N.C. Department of Transportation on social media.