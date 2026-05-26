Chamber Awards highlight community service

LAURINBURG — It was an evening of fellowship and celebration at the 87th annual Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet last week.

Attendees heard from outgoing Chamber Board Chairman Sam Fulton and incoming Chairman David Pope as the ceremonial gavel was passed. The Chamber also presented several awards, including Business of the Year to First Bank and Small Business of the Year to the Southeast Regional Airport Authority.

Walker McCoy was named Volunteer of the Year. Chamber Executive Director Chris English praised him as the “lifeblood of any chamber event.”

“If you have attended any chamber event in the last few years, I’m sure you’ve seen him,” English said. “He is the personification of boots on the ground. Whether it’s helping coordinate the Christmas Parade lineup, working the bar at Laurinburg After 5, setting up barricades in downtown or lending wisdom to committees, this gentleman brings a level of dedication that is increasingly rare. He doesn’t volunteer for accolades or a front-row seat; he does it because he cares about the success of this community. Many times, he’s the first to arrive and the last to leave.”

Another volunteer honor, the Governor’s Award, was presented to Joseph Sylvester Hunt Jr. Bunny Hasty introduced the award and praised Hunt’s work with Scotland Regional Hospice, calling him an “earth angel.”

“He has been an invaluable asset to our volunteer team,” Hasty said. “He helps set up, he helps clean up, he helps transport equipment. His selflessness and dedication to our hospice agency is truly commendable. He has generously given more than 150 hours and continues to dedicate his time to our organization. He goes above and beyond to make a positive impact. Truly, his character is inspiring, and his hard work and dedication do not go unnoticed.”

Chamber Executive Director Chris English said the evening reflected both community pride and appreciation for local service.

“I think tonight was outstanding,” English said. “I’m glad we were able to be back here in the Highlands for everyone to see the renovations they have done. We’re extremely pleased with the turnout, and our award winners are so deserving. We’re thankful we got to be here tonight.”

Other awards included:

Kirsten Dean presented the Dunbar-McCoy Quality of Life Award to John Ferguson, who was not in attendance.

Lee Jackson presented the Dormagen-McLean Youth Service Award to Scotland Early College senior Karli Jacquez, who plans to attend East Carolina University in the fall.