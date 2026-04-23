LAURINBURG —It was Senior Night for the Scotland High girls’ soccer team (1-16-1) on Wednesday. Unfortunately, they lost to Purnell Swett at home, with a final score of 9-0. Here are some photos from the game.
Purnell Swett defeats Scotland on Senior Night
Scotland sophomore Analeesa Bowman (15) plays defense against Purnell Swett on April 22, 2026.
Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange
Scotland senior Honey Freeman (13) battles for the ball against a Purnell Swett defender on April 22, 2026.
Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange
Scotland freshman Margaret Dietrich (23) moves in transition with the ball against Purnell Swett on April 22, 2026.
Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange
Scotland junior Brianna Quick (4) controls the ball as a Purnell Swett defender applies pressure on April 22, 2026.
Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange
Scotland freshman Elizabeth Chavis (17) dribbles the soccer ball while being defended on April 22, 2026.
Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange
Scotland seniors pose together for senior night picture.
Courtesy Photo
Scotland seniors pose together for senior night picture.
Courtesy Photo
Scotland seniors pose together for senior night picture.
Courtesy Photo
Travis Petty Jr can be reached at [email protected] or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on Facebook @Travis Petty Jr.
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