St. Andrews players earn all-conference awards

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange St. Andrews men’s basketball player Isaac Clay (11) was named to the second-team All-Appalachian Athletic Conference squad. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange St. Andrews men’s basketball player Isaac Clay (11) was named to the second-team All-Appalachian Athletic Conference squad.

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — St. Andrews University basketball players received awards Wednesday evening at the Appalachian Athletic Conference banquet.

Samantha Ring, a senior on the St. Andrews women’s basketball team, was named to the second-team all-conference list. Ring led the Lady Knights in scoring with 17 points per game this season. She shot 39 percent from 3-point range, and she was also the team’s best free throw shooter (50-for 65, 77 percent).

In the late stages of the season, Ring became the first Lady Knight to join the 1,000-point club since St. Andrews joined the NAIA. She has tallied 1,274 points, 344 rebounds, 146 assists and 142 steals in her four years at St. Andrews. Ring played in just three games as a freshman due to an injury. Her career mark from 3-point range is 37.8 percent.

SAU’s Madison Gatewood represented the Lady Knights on the conference’s all-freshmen team. Gatewood averaged 8.1 points and 4.5 rebounds this season.

Cierra Hampton landed a spot on the Champions of Character Team.

Two St. Andrews men’s basketball players earned awards as well. Junior Isaac Clay took home a second-team all-conference award. Clay was St. Andrews’ leader on offense this season. He averaged 20.6 points per game. He also tallied a total of 86 assists and 29 steals.

Martaye Sembly was named to the Champions of Character Team.

Austin Butler of Montreat was named the AAC men’s basketball Player of the Year. Vernon Jackson of Allen was named Defensive player of the year. Blake McIntyre of Reinhardt and Skyler McKinney of Columbia International were named Co-Freshmen of the Year. Kevin Burton of Union was named the men’s Coach of the Year.

Brooke Hammonds of Union was named the AAC women’s basketball Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Kaitlynn Hennessee of Bryan College was named the women’s Freshman of the Year. Bryan College women’s basketball coach Jason Smith took home Coach of the Year honors.

Two Knights named Champions of Character