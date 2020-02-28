Memorial tobe unveiledon Sunday

Locklear Locklear

LAURINBURG — Nearly two-years ago, in 2018, Scotland County sheriff’s deputy Alexis “Thunder Eagle” Locklear was killed in a car crash while assisting another officer. This weekend, on the anniversary of his death, the Sheriff’s Office will be unveiling a memorial for Locklear and other fallen officers.

The memorial service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, and the public is encouraged to attend the ceremony.

“It’s important for us to pay our respects to the officers who were killed in the line of duty,” said Sgt. Amanda Williams, “because people are still mourning the loss.”

The memorial will bare just two names of officers who were killed in the line of duty, Locklear and David Morgan, who died in 1969.

The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office is located on the left side of the Scotland County Courthouse at 212 Biggs St. in Laurinburg.

Reach Katelin Gandee at [email protected]

Locklear https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Deputy-Thunder-Eagle-1.jpg Locklear

Remembering two fallen officers