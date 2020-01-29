Fighting Scots complete season sweep of Purnell Swett

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Bruce Wall looks to make a pass in front of Purnell Swett’s Jayden Locklear on Tuesday night. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Bruce Wall looks to make a pass in front of Purnell Swett’s Jayden Locklear on Tuesday night.

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High boys basketball team needed two overtimes to get past Purnell Swett in December. On Tuesday night, the Fighting Scots got the job done in regulation — and in convincing fashion.

The Scots defeated the Rams 48-33 to extend their winning streak to five games. Mandrell Johnson led Scotland with 15 points. Garrett McRae and Bruce Wall had nine points apiece.

Scotland (10-7, 6-2 SAC) clinched the victory by outscoring Purnell Swett 13-6 in the fourth quarter. They did so by making some key shots at the free throw line, where they struggled for most of the game. The Scots made 15 of their 30 free throw attempts.

“It was good that we had a fairly comfortable lead for most of the fourth,” Scotland coach Matt Justin said. “I wish we could’ve made some more free throws.

“We’ve been working on them,” he added. “We shot 50 to 100 the last couple days. Our guys have been shooting them. They just need to get some confidence.”

Xavier Jones, Purnell Swett’s leading scorer with 22 points, did almost half of his scoring at the line, where he went 10-for-14.

Jones’ ability to get to the line helped Purnell Swett (6-11, 3-6 SAC) turn a 15-9 first-quarter deficit into a 19-19 tie late in the second period. But Scotland entered halftime with a 23-21 lead.

Jones quickly tied the score at 23 with a basket early in the third quarter. Scotland responded with a Kris McLean 3-pointer and a basket by Mandrell Johnson. That surge gave Scotland a 28-25 lead. Free throws from the Rams’ Austin Chavis cut that lead to 28-25, and that’s as close as Purnell Swett would get for the rest of the game.

“We’re starting to play better, especially on the defensive end,” Justin said. “. … We’re finding ways to hold teams down a little bit defensively, which is good to see.”

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Bruce Wall looks to make a pass in front of Purnell Swett’s Jayden Locklear on Tuesday night. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_IMG_7444.jpg Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Bruce Wall looks to make a pass in front of Purnell Swett’s Jayden Locklear on Tuesday night.