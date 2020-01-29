Liberal left’s racism claim is way off base

While it is appropriate to have a conversation — a debate, even — over the issue of President Trump’s executive order in September requiring state and local governments to opt in to allowing refugees settle in their jurisdiction, it seems unfair to put the racial twist on that discussion like The Charlotte Observer editorial board did in Wednesday’s editorial piece.

There is no argument that one of Trump’s top priorities is to curb unrestrained illegal immigration and to get a better handle on even the legal influx of immigrants to the United States.

That issue was a primary piece of Trump’s campaign that many Americans agreed with and helped him win the White House in 2016.

But now the liberal far left, including many newspaper editorial writers, has been twisting Trump’s effort to make our border safer and more secure from being overwhelmed with illegal immigrants — including the allegation of racism as the primary argument.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

The Observer’s editorial pointed out that some of North Carolina’s counties like Mecklenburg, Wake and Forsyth — “led by Gov. Roy Cooper“ — have opposed Trump’s executive order, which should hardly surprise anyone.

Cooper is a card-carrying liberal Democrat who wouldn’t dare upset the party’s apple cart on any issue of substance. His decisions on many state and federal issues are rarely decided on anything beyond party lines.

The three counties listed, especially in Mecklenburg where ultra-liberal Sheriff Garry L. McFadden lives to be on TV and oppose anything Trump, are all controlled by the strings pulled by the Democratic Party.

The claim that Trump’s effort to control immigration into this country are nothing more than a “quest for a whiter America” are both ridiculous and phony. There is no specific target on only those countries with people of color; the executive order is a blanket order on immigration from anywhere.

But what The Charlotte Observer’s claim does — and by extension, liberal Democrats as a whole — is point out just how racist liberals are willing to be in an effort to beat up a president they can’t otherwise beat at the polls.

Democrats have long relied on pandering to people of color with government giveaways and opposing any efforts to curtail illegal voting, illegal immigration and others in an effort to keep their votes.

Trump isn’t looking to make America whiter, he merely wants to fulfill a campaign promise to make America great again. A component of that is to make the country safer from outside efforts that have been allowed to run rampant for decades and severely affected our welfare system, education system, law enforcement, health care system, economy and more.

There is no easy fix, and the president’s efforts won’t solve the problems overnight. But as painful, challenging and difficult as they are, they are necessary if we are to become a stronger country.

Opposing those efforts, especially under the flawed flag of racism, only serves to show the country just how desperate the liberal far left is to unseat a president who is doing the right thing.

***

QUOTE OF THE DAY

“I have the utmost respect for those who have come to this county legally and have contributed to the great melting pot that is America today. But those who have crossed our borders illegally have broken the law and the law ought to be enforced.” (Bob Ney)