Lady Scots’ late rally comes up short

LAURINBURG — Kylie Chavis scored 16 points to lead the Purnell Swett girls basketball team to a 42-38 win at Scotland on Tuesday.

Jada Coward added 12 points for the Lady Rams (11-6, 7-2 SAC)

Kadence Sheppard led the Lady Scots (5-11, 2-6 SAC) with 16 points. Asjah Swindell chipped in 14 points.

The Lady Scots had a much stronger showing than they did in the first meeting with the Rams, a 48-31 Purnell Swett victory in December. They were in control early, jumping out to an 18-8 lead in the second quarter. A basket by Chavis started Purnell Swett’s 10-2 run that left the Lady Scots clinging to a 20-18 lead at halftime.

Purnell Swett completed its rally by outscoring the Lady Scots 12-2 in the third quarter.

But the Lady Scots stuck around. Two consecutive baskets by Sheppard cut Purnell Swett’s lead to 41-38 with 10 seconds remaining in the game. Coward then made a free throw to give the Lady Rams a four-point lead with seven seconds left. Scotland’s final possession ended with a turnover.

Chavis, the Sandhills Athletic Conference’s top scorer with a points-per-game average just shy of 17, scored seven of her points at the free throw line. Six of those points came in the fourth quarter.

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Asjah Swindell prepares to shoot over a Purnell Swett defender on Tuesday. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_IMG_7358.jpg Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Asjah Swindell prepares to shoot over a Purnell Swett defender on Tuesday.