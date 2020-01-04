Late run helps Scots hold off Bucks

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Bruce Wall drives past a Hoke defender on Friday night. Wall finished with eight points in Scotland’s win over Hoke. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Bruce Wall drives past a Hoke defender on Friday night. Wall finished with eight points in Scotland’s win over Hoke.

LAURINBURG — Friday night’s boys basketball game between Scotland and Hoke featured a repetitive storyline: Scotland would make a run, take a lead just shy of 10 points, and Hoke would battle back to tie the game or take a small lead of its own.

That happened several times in the Fighting Scots’ 66-59 win over the Bucks. But a late rally, one that included several Scotland dunks, helped Scotland (5-5, 2-0 SAC) win its first game back from the holiday break.

Scotland’s Bruce Wall and Garrett McRae helped bolster the Scots’ momentum with dunks in the final minutes. Trey Graham had one as well, his third slam of the night, although it was nullified after he was caught hanging on the rim. Those plays helped close out the Bucks (5-7, 0-3 SAC), who closed their deficit to as little as five points in the fourth quarter.

Scotland coach Matt Justin said his team’s energy level was shaky, given that it was their first game after a short break.

“They had enough energy to pull it out, get a lead and feel somewhat safe,” Justin said. “It was a two- or three-possession game the whole way through there at the end.

“Our press definitely affected them. We were able to force turnovers. In the first half we got a bunch of steals, but we couldn’t get fast-break layups off of it. In the second half we got some turnovers which led to baskets, which was big.”

Graham led all scorers with 20 points. McRae had 13 points and Kris McLean added 12 points. Wall and Mandrell Johnson both posted eight points for the Scots.

The Scots were able to overcome several surges by the Bucks, who tallied six 3-pointers. Justin was surprised by Hoke’s willingness to attack from 3-point range.

“They hit more threes tonight than the three games I watched,” Justin said. “They didn’t even attempt 10 threes in a game as a team. They rained a bunch of threes tonight.”

At the center of Hoke’s long-range attack was Ervin Everette, who finished with 12 points. Everette logged a trio of 3-pointers.

Ja’Vonne McAllister led Hoke with 15 points.

An Everette 3-pointer closed Scotland’s lead to 48-43 early in the fourth quarter. The Scots responded with three straight baskets, including two from Graham and one from McLean. Those scores gave Scotland a 54-43 lead.

The Bucks never got closer than six points for the remainder of the game.

Scotland will be back at home on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. conference game against Seventy-First.

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Bruce Wall drives past a Hoke defender on Friday night. Wall finished with eight points in Scotland’s win over Hoke. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_Bruce-vs-Hoke-010101.jpeg Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Scotland’s Bruce Wall drives past a Hoke defender on Friday night. Wall finished with eight points in Scotland’s win over Hoke.