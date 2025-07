LAURINBURG — Grammy Award-winning artist David Phelps is set to bring his signature sound and inspirational message to Laurinburg, NC, as part of his much-anticipated Speak of Love album, which is set to be released on August 30.

Phelps will be debuting his soon-to-be-released Speak of Love album on July 25 at 7 p.m. at the New Hope Baptist Church located on 11480 Hasty Road.

For further information, visit www.davidphelps.com.