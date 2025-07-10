LAURINBURG — Scotland County Parks & Recreation is pleased to announce a volleyball camp for Scotland County. The camp will be held from Monday, July 28 to Friday, Aug 1 with sessions from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

The camp is open to female athletes between the ages of 9 and 15. Registration is currently from July 9 to July 25 and the cost to participate is $50. The location of the camp will be held at the Laurel Hill Community Center. The link to get registered can be found here: Catalog – Scotland County Parks and Recreation.