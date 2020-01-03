Local basketball teams look to rebound from losses

Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Brodie Clark and the Scotland Christian Academy boys basketball team will resume their schedule with a game at Antioch Christian on Tuesday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange Brodie Clark and the Scotland Christian Academy boys basketball team will resume their schedule with a game at Antioch Christian on Tuesday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange St. Andrews guard Ahmed Gustave drives to the basket during a game against Montreat earlier this season. The Knights will play at Bryan College on Saturday. Brandon Tester | Laurinburg Exchange St. Andrews guard Ahmed Gustave drives to the basket during a game against Montreat earlier this season. The Knights will play at Bryan College on Saturday.

LAURINBURG — Local basketball teams will soon have chances to recover from recent losses.

The St. Andrews University men’s basketball team will have its chance on Saturday afternoon, when the Knights travel to Bryan College for a 2 p.m. Appalachian Athletic Conference game. St. Andrews (3-10, 3-7 AAC) will look to right the ship after Milligan College used a buzzer beater to defeat the Knights 80-78 on Thursday. That was St. Andrews’ first game after the holiday break.

After Saturday’s game, the Knights will enter a three-game homestand that begins on Tuesday. That stretch consists of games against Bluefield College, Allen University and Tennessee Wesleyan. Tuesday’s game will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The St. Andrews women’s basketball team (3-9, 2-9 AAC) will have to wait until Tuesday for a chance to end its four-game skid. The Lady Knights will host Bluefield at 5:30 p.m.

On the high school level, the Scotland Christian Academy boys basketball team (8-3) will return to action with a game at Antioch Christian on Tuesday night. The Saints had their most challenging stretch of the season at the HTC Tip-Off Classic in Conway, South Carolina, over the holiday break. Scotland Christian fell to New Life Christian, Conway Christian and Aynor at the tournament.

The Saints are still undefeated in Carolinas Christian Athletic Association play. They’ll play three games next week, including Tuesday’s game at Antioch. The Saints will play at Maranatha Christian on Thursday, and they’ll wrap up the week with a home game against Grace Christian on Friday.

Maranatha Christian took Scotland Christian down to the wire earlier this season, but the Saints held on for a 55-52 win in Laurinburg.

Scotland Christian’s girls basketball team will play for the first time in a month when they travel to Antioch on Tuesday. The Lady Saints (1-5) will look to snap their two-game skid.

Knights, Saints resume season

Brandon Tester Sports editor

Brandon Tester can be reached at [email protected] or 910-506-3170. Follow him on Twitter @BrandonTester.

